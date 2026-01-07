BNU chief vows transparency in hospital death investigation

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

AS investigations continue into the death of Clanesha Adderley at the Princess Margaret Hospital, Bahamas Nurses Union (BNU) president Muriel Lighbourn said she would not speculate on what happened until the probe is complete, but assured that the concerns are being taken seriously.

In a brief message to The Tribune yesterday, Ms Lighbourn reaffirmed the union’s commitment to transparency, compassion and accountability, but stressed she would respect the family’s grief and the professionalism of the caregivers involved.

“The matter is currently under investigation, and so it would be premature for me to draw any conclusions before the process is completed,” she said yesterday.

“We assure the family and the public that their concerns are being taken seriously. We also recognise the dedication of our nurses who continue to serve under challenging circumstances while this investigation proceeds.”

She cited Psalm 34:18, noting that God is close to the brokenhearted and would bring comfort to the family in their sorrow.

“Our commitment is to transparency, compassion and accountability, and I’m sure that whatever the investigations findings are, that it will be shared with the family members.”

Her comments followed the Public Hospitals Authority launching an investigation on the family’s claims of negligence and inadequate care, which they believe contributed to Clanesha’s death at the PMH.

Clanesha, 36, a mother of one, was admitted to the Female Medical-Surgical East ward on November 1 after experiencing persistent pain that did not subside with medication.

Her family said her condition worsened over several days, with no clear diagnosis provided.

In her final days, Clanesha sent voice notes begging her family to hire a lawyer and transfer her to another hospital. Her daughter Shamyah, 16, broke down in tears on Monday as she revealed the trauma of discovering her mother’s body, cold and unresponsive, with her oxygen mask dislodged..

On November 14, the day of her death, relatives claimed hospital staff were allegedly unaware of her condition.

The case, reported exclusively by The Tribune on Monday, sparked widespread public reaction and calls for accountability.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville confirmed that medical notes and records are now in his possession and vowed that his ministry would “do everything in its power” to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

He said that if any findings implicate PMH or its staff, the matter would be addressed appropriately and with full transparency.