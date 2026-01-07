Boundaries Commission proposes two new seats: St James and Bimini and the Berry Islands

THE long-awaited Boundaries Commission report was tabled in the House of Assembly today, confirming recommendations to create two new constituencies ahead of the next general election.

According to the report, the two new seats are St James in western New Providence and Bimini and the Berry Islands, increasing the total number of constituencies from 39 to 41.

House Speaker Patricia Deveaux laid the report before Parliament during today’s sitting. The Constituencies Commission members include House Speaker Patricia Deveaux, Exumas MP Chester Cooper, Tall Pines MP Dr Michael Darville, Justice Gregory Hilton, and St Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright.

The report outlines proposed changes aimed at addressing population shifts and ensuring voter parity, as required under the Constitution. It also includes adjustments to constituency names and boundary alignments, while maintaining the current number of polling divisions nationwide.

