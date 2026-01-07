Roberts beats Watson in ‘opinion poll’ as concerns raised over its relevance

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party deputy chairman Obie Roberts defeated contender ZNS General Manager Clint Watson in what was described as an “opinion poll” held by the Southern Shores branch on Monday night, a vote that has since raised concerns about its relevance and conduct.

Multiple sources have confirmed Mr Roberts won the poll 40-0. However, The Tribune understands the vote carries no formal weight, as the party’s candidate committee is responsible for selecting constituency candidates.

The relevance of the poll has raised concerns among party members and observers, with questions being asked about why a vote was conducted at all, particularly as PLP branches are not generally holding such polls and the outcome is not binding.

The vote took place during a tense meeting at PLP headquarters, with the situation reportedly nearing a physical confrontation outside as the meeting came to an end.

Concerns were also raised about alleged irregularities within the branch, including claims of ineligible or “fake” members being present and a branch election being held outside the constituency. Some attendees reportedly had to leave the meeting because they were not on the registry, with critics describing the group as a “kangaroo branch” that does not represent Southern Shores PLP members.

Some attendees canvassed by The Tribune said the meeting had been promoted as a routine Southern Shores branch meeting and that they expected a discussion on who should be the candidate, not a vote. They said they were only informed of the poll after arriving.

Participants were told that only “financial” branch members could take part, a requirement some attendees described as unfair given past branch disputes and the departure of members following a controversial election.

It was argued that residents holding voter cards should have been allowed to participate, with critics questioning why an “opinion poll” would exclude members from expressing their views.

One attendee said they walked out before voting began, describing the process as unfair and saying people from the constituency were being disenfranchised.

Another source said Watson’s supporters refused to participate because they believed the poll was rigged and fundamentally flawed, while a separate source said Watson’s supporters walked out after being told they were not eligible to vote.

While others alleged the meeting was not properly advertised and suggested there are competing factions within the PLP leadership, with some backing Mr Roberts and others supporting Mr Watson.