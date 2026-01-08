Bahamian researcher: Obesity drugs may prevent colorectal cancer

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

DRUGS commonly used to treat diabetes and obesity may also help prevent colorectal cancer, according to a new international study led by Bahamian researcher Dr Colton Jones.

The findings will be presented this week at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium in San Francisco.

Dr Jones, a cancer fellow and researcher at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio’s Mays Cancer Center MD Anderson, said the research is the first large-scale, real-world study to directly compare glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, known as GLP-1s, with aspirin for primary colorectal cancer prevention.

“While aspirin has been studied for colorectal cancer prevention, its modest benefit and bleeding risks limit its use. GLP-1 receptor agonists, now widely prescribed for diabetes and obesity, may offer a safer option for both metabolic control and cancer prevention,” Dr Jones said in a press release.

The study examined health records of more than 281,000 participants using data from TriNetX, a commercial database covering 150 million patients across 106 health organisations. Half of the participants were taking a GLP-1 drug, while the other half were taking aspirin. The average age was 58, and nearly 70 per cent of participants were women.

Researchers found that GLP-1 users were 36 per cent less likely to develop colorectal cancer than those taking aspirin. Among people with a family or personal history placing them at higher risk, the reduction increased to nearly 42 per cent.

Colorectal cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths in the United States. In 2025, an estimated 150,000 Americans were diagnosed with the disease, and more than 50,000 died.

The study also examined side effects, reporting that GLP-1 users experienced fewer cases of acute kidney injury, stomach ulcers and gastrointestinal bleeding than aspirin users. However, diarrhoea and abdominal pain were more common among those taking GLP-1 drugs.

While the individual benefit was modest, with more than 2,000 people needing to take a GLP-1 drug to prevent one case of colorectal cancer, researchers said the potential public health impact could be significant. About six per cent of adults are already using GLP-1 medications, potentially benefiting millions.

The protective effect was strongest among participants who began treatment before age 45 and was observed regardless of obesity or diabetes status. No reduction in risk was seen among tobacco users or individuals with atherosclerotic disease. Of the GLP-1 drugs analysed, only semaglutide, liraglutide and dulaglutide showed significant benefits, while tirzepatide did not.

Dr Jones said the research represents a milestone for The Bahamas.

“As a Bahamian spearheading research of this magnitude, I believe this is a proud moment for our nation,” he said, adding that clinical trials will be needed to further validate the findings.