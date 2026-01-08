Deadly crash in Eleuthera claims the lives of two men

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

TWO men, aged 21 and 28, were killed in a traffic collision in Eleuthera yesterday morning, marking the country’s latest road fatalities.

The crash occurred shortly before 7am on Queen’s Highway in Palmetto Point, involving two vehicles travelling in opposite directions.

Police said a white Ford Transit sustained extensive front-end damage. The vehicle was driven by a man and carried two male passengers, both of whom were transported to New Providence for further medical treatment. The driver was treated at a local clinic and later discharged.

The second vehicle, a Nissan Bluebird, was driven by a 28-year-old man with a 21-year-old male passenger. Both were extricated from the wreckage using the Jaws of Life and were pronounced dead at the scene by a local physician.

The Tribune understands the victims were Sanvano Francis and the father of Zearan Forbes, a Grand Bahama native. Sources said the men were employed by the energy company El Greco on the island.