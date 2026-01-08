Murder accused jailed for 66-day breach of bai

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN awaiting trial for a 2021 murder was sentenced to six months in prison yesterday after breaching his bail conditions for 66 days.

Cleso Rolle, 32, failed to sign in at his local police station between June 18 2025 and November 17 2025.

Rolle is accused of shooting and killing Deandre Thompson while he was in a white bus at the intersection of Sapodilla and Willow Tree Streets on January 3 2021.

He pleaded guilty to violating his bail conditions before Assistant Chief Magistrate Shaka Serville on November 21 2025.

During his latest appearance, Rolle told the court that his time in custody had affected him and said he accepted responsibility for his actions. He said he intended to take his bail conditions more seriously and wanted to be present for the birth of his child.

Rolle also cited difficulties signing in at his assigned police station and requested a closer location. Magistrate Serville told him that any change to his bail conditions would have to be addressed by the Supreme Court.

Inspector Cordero Farrington, the prosecutor, urged the court to impose a one-year prison sentence, describing the breaches as “egregious” and noting that Rolle also had two drug matters last year.

Rolle was sentenced to six months in prison, with time already spent on remand taken into account.

In passing sentence, Magistrate Serville said the punishment was intended to serve as a deterrent and expressed hope that Rolle would learn from the experience.