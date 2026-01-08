Pintard hopes for Wells support as the former MP intends to run

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

OPPOSITION Leader Michael Pintard said he hopes former Bamboo Town MP Renward Wells will support the Free National Movement, even as Mr Wells has signalled his intention to be on the ballot at the next general election after the party nominated Dr Duane Sands.

Speaking to reporters outside the House of Assembly yesterday, Mr Wells confirmed he plans to contest the election and said he believes he can bring “excellent representation” to Bamboo Town. However, when asked whether he would be running as an independent candidate, he declined to answer.

The Tribune reported in October 2025 that Mr Wells intended to run as an independent.

Mr Pintard rejected suggestions that Mr Wells’ candidacy could split the FNM vote in the constituency.

“You know he’s our brother, we love him, but Dr Duane Sands is the next Member of Parliament for Bamboo Town,” Mr Pintard said. “We hope that we’ll be able to get his support before nomination day.”

Pressed on why the party chose Dr Sands over Mr Wells, Mr Pintard said: “That ship has sailed. We want to move on to other things.”

Dr Sands, the FNM chairman, was ratified as the party’s candidate for Bamboo Town in December. He previously served as the Member of Parliament for Elizabeth.

Mr Wells first served as MP for Bamboo Town under the Christie administration and later under the Minnis administration, going on to hold the portfolios of Minister of Transport and Minister of Health. He was among the most prominent FNM figures to publicly back former prime minister Dr Hubert Minnis at the party’s last convention.

Despite losing the seat in the 2021 general election, Mr Wells has remained a visible presence in the constituency and has repeatedly expressed interest in running again.

Meanwhile, political observers are awaiting the FNM’s ratification of its remaining candidates, amid speculation over whether some party members will contest new seats or seek re-election in their current constituencies.