St James showdown

A POLITICAL fight is taking shape over the newly created St James constituency, with both major parties moving early to claim the redrawn western New Providence seat ahead of the next general election.

Progressive Liberal Party political aspirant Owen Wells and Free National Movement deputy leader Shanendon Cartwright are both said to be eyeing the constituency, which was recommended by the Constituency Boundaries Commission in a report tabled in the House of Assembly yesterday.

Mr Cartwright is the sitting Member of Parliament for St Barnabas and the FNM’s deputy leader. He also served on the Boundaries Commission that recommended the creation of the St James constituency — a seat a Tribune source said he is expected to be ratified for.

Mr Wells, who lives in the western area that will fall within the proposed St James boundaries, was spotted at the PLP’s aspirants’ module in August. He was unveiled in November as chairman of Bahamix Limited.

A lawyer by training, Mr Wells is a partner at the law firm McKinney, Turner & Co. He earned an LLB with Upper Second Class honours from the University of Buckingham in England, completed a postgraduate diploma in Bar Vocational Studies at the College of Law in Bloomsbury with a “Very Competent” distinction, and was called to the Bar of England and Wales in July 2010. He was admitted to The Bahamas Bar in September 2010.

Speculation has circulated since last year that Mr Cartwright was considering a move from St Barnabas.

Some St Barnabas constituents, including FNM supporters, have previously complained that Mr Cartwright became less visible in the constituency after rising within the party’s leadership. They have said he was more active as an MP before becoming deputy leader and that constituency meetings have become less frequent.

Those critics also said they were repeatedly given the “run around” when trying to meet with him.

Mr Cartwright has acknowledged that some residents may want a stronger physical presence but has rejected claims of neglect. He has said he remains accessible to constituents who reach out and has pointed to ongoing community initiatives, including a feeding programme, a backyard farming project and a Mother’s Day giveback.