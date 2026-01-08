Thirteen Haitian Nationals convicted and Immigration deports 64 migrants

THIRTEEN Haitian nationals were convicted of immigration offences this week, while officials carried out the deportation of 64 foreign nationals to their home countries.

In the New Providence Magistrate’s Court today, six Haitian nationals appeared before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley and pleaded guilty to charges of illegal landing and overstaying. The group received fines ranging from $300 to $1,500, with alternative custodial sentences of three to six months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Their convictions follow the sentencing of seven other Haitian men on Tuesday, December 6, for overstaying, where fines were set between $300 and $2,500 and custodial sentences ranged from three months to two years.

In all 13 cases, the court ordered that the individuals be handed over to the Department of Immigration for deportation upon payment of their fines or completion of their prison terms.

Separately, the Department of Immigration’s Deportation and Removal Units confirmed that 64 foreign nationals were repatriated between December 27, 2025, and January 6, 2026. This group of deportees consisted of 59 Haitian nationals, two Chinese nationals, one Venezuelan national, one Dominican national, and one Ghanaian national.