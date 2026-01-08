US Embassy alert over visa fee scams

The United States Embassy Nassau has warned the public to be alert to online scams and misinformation circulating about the cost and application process for US visas.

Consular Chief Carina Canaan said false information about visa fees has been spreading on social media, with some third parties falsely claiming higher costs.

“The current fee for a B1/B2 US visitor visa application is $185,” Ms Canaan said. “The public should not be fooled by third parties who say the cost is higher.”

The embassy stressed that accurate and up-to-date information on US visas — including fees and application procedures — is only available through official US government websites. The correct visa fee is listed on the US Department of State’s travel website.

Applicants visiting the embassy at 235 Shirley Street were also reminded that cell phones, electronic devices, items containing cameras or chips, and cosmetic liquids such as perfume are not permitted through the security checkpoint. Officials advised applicants to leave these items at home to avoid paying storage fees to third-party vendors.

“We’re concerned that for-profit actors seek to take advantage of confusion around visas, when the application process is actually straightforward and less than $200 for a visitor visa application,” Ms Canaan said.

The embassy said the most reliable sources for visa information remain the US Department of State and the US Embassy Nassau websites.