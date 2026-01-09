Arrest warrant issued for Brittany Harris over libel allegations

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN threatened with legal action by the Prime Minister’s Director of Communications, Latrae Rahming, was charged yesterday with libelling Minister of Energy and Transport JoBeth Coleby Davis and attorney Bjorn Ferguson on social media last year.

Prosecutors allege that Brittany Harris, 34, published a video of Bjorn Ferguson on social media sometime in April 2024 with the intent of shaming him.

She is also accused of publishing defamatory material about Mrs Coleby-Davis on Facebook in October 2024, along with recorded audio that prosecutors say was posted with the intent to shame the minister.

Harris pleaded not guilty to two counts of intentional libel before Deputy Chief Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux.

She was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 with one or two sureties. As part of her bail conditions, she will be fitted with a monitoring device and is required to sign in at the Hamilton Police Station in Canada every Friday.

On Sunday, Rahming said he had threatened libel action against Harris, his own cousin, following what he described as sustained personal attacks. He said he had instructed his lawyer to issue a cease and desist letter and to initiate judical proceedings to have the individuals involved bound over to keep the peace.

Harris is scheduled to return to court for trial on February 24 and 25, 2026.

Maria Daxon represented the accused, while Inspector K Wilkinson prosecuted.



