Deveaux confirms desire to run in Bamboo Town again

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

HOUSE Speaker Patricia Deveaux has confirmed she will seek re-election in Bamboo Town and is confident of being renominated, but made clear she would remain loyal to the Progressive Liberal Party even if she is denied the party’s nod.

Ms Deveaux, the MP for Bamboo Town, confirmed her intention to run again months after saying she was undecided about seeking a second term and after dismissing online speculation about her political future.

She described the rumours as political mischief, telling The Tribune: “I was born here. I live here. I still here and I ain’t going nowhere.

“I’m not perfect but I believe that I am a good representative."

Her comments come amid criticism from some constituents who have described her representation as lacklustre and said more could have been done in the constituency.

Addressing that criticism, Ms Deveaux said progress has been made, even as she acknowledged there is more work to do. She pointed to infrastructure projects, including park repairs at Kennedy Park and Zion Boulevard Park, with additional areas to follow, as well as road paving completed in some neighbourhoods. She also cited a pre-holiday clean-up campaign and ongoing spraying exercises.

“For the first time ever in the constituency of Bamboo Town, we now have our very own Urban Renewal Center. Since Urban Renewal is now up and running operational, on East Street South, crime has really gone down in Bamboo Town.”

She said there was a period when petty theft and housebreaking were widespread, but added that the centre has helped to address those problems.

Nonetheless, she said flooding remains a major concern and her top priority.

“We need to get some of the flood zones taken care of," she said. "We really need that. Road paving and flood zones that's been an issue for me.”

Responding to complaints that she is not visible enough, Ms Deveaux said her constituency office remains open and accessible.

“The only time I don't see persons is if I'm sick, and that’s cold or sinus and the other day I was in the hospital, or if I am away. Outside of that, I see my constituency and my constituents, and so for me, this is personal. This is about servantry.”

She said she maintains strong relationships with schools and community members in Bamboo Town, adding that her style of representation does not always translate into photo opportunities.

“Anything that is constructive criticism, I'm willing to take but I can tell you this, I think I'm the best choice for Bamboo Town. I believe that I will take care of Bamboo Town.”

Some residents have publicly voiced support for Ms Deveaux.

“We need her to stay right where she is because this the best MP we had,” said long-time resident Madeline Robinson.

On the question of renomination, Ms Deveaux said she believes she has the backing of the PLP’s Candidates Committee, but stressed she would accept whatever decision is made.

“I am extremely proud of the work I've done. Listen, I am the Speaker of the House. I have no formal portfolio and I don't have a ministry,” she said. “So for me, I do everything at the graces of my colleagues. So, for me to get done what I've been able to accomplish in this time, I've done more than what I've seen some sitting MPs do in ten years in my short span.”

The Bamboo Town seat is expected to be closely contested. The Free National Movement has nominated chairman Dr Duane Sands, while former MP Reward Wells has also announced plans to run.



