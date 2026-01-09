Fraternity's Clean Slate 100 initiative unlocking economic reintegration

FOR the Delta Epsilon Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., the launch of Clean Slate 100 represents more than just a social justice initiative. It’s an economic intervention designed to restore access, productivity, and stability for Bahamian men whose criminal records continue to limit their ability to fully participate in the workforce.

Officially launching on Saturday, January 10, 2026, Clean Slate 100 is a structured expungement and reintegration programme focused on assisting eligible individuals in clearing criminal records, while connecting them to employment pathways, skills training, and long-term support. The initiative will initially be delivered through a “Breakfast in the Park” model, beginning in Bain Town, with plans to rotate through other inner-city communities across New Providence.

“Too many capable men are locked out of the economy long after they’ve paid their debt,” said Shanley Toote, President of the Delta Epsilon Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. “Clean Slate 100 is about removing barriers that no longer serve the country. Because when men can work, earn, and contribute, families stabilise, businesses benefit, and communities grow.”

The programme brings together a coalition of public and private stakeholders in a single, low-friction environment designed around the experience of the participant. Partners include the National Training Agency (NTA), Eugene Dupuch Law School (EDLS), the Rehabilitation of Offenders Committee, Dream Chasers, and Fincastle Media Group, each contributing expertise across legal, training, outreach, and public education components.

“This initiative works because it brings everyone to the same table, literally and figuratively,” Toote said. “When stakeholders collaborate in one coordinated setting and design the process around the end user, you create ease of doing business, faster outcomes, and better results.”

Legal guidance and expungement support will be facilitated in partnership with Eugene Dupuch Law School and the Rehabilitation of Offenders Committee, while the National Training Agency will help connect participants to skills development and workforce readiness opportunities.

Fincastle Media Group is supporting public education and awareness around the initiative, helping ensure transparency and broad community engagement.

Community-based organisation Dream Chasers is serving as an on-the-ground partner, mobilising men from the Bain and Grants Town communities who qualify for expungement, but who often lack access to legal resources.

“Many of the men we work with want to do better, but a single record keeps closing doors,” said Nathaniel McKinney of Dream Chasers. “Clean Slate 100 gives them a real second chance, not just on paper, but in practice by meeting them where they are and walking with them through the process.”

According to Cory Hield, Co-Chair of Social Action for Delta Epsilon Sigma, the initiative was intentionally designed with economic participation in mind. “This is about workforce inclusion and national productivity,” Hield said. “When barriers are removed, men can re-enter the labour force, support their families, and contribute meaningfully to the economy.”

Khyle Higgs, Co-Chair of Social Action, added that the programme also supports long-term social stability. “Employment is one of the strongest predictors of reduced recidivism,” he said. “Clean Slate 100 strengthens communities by creating lawful, sustainable pathways forward.”

Bain Town was selected as the site of the first Breakfast in the Park due to its historical significance and longstanding role in national development. Organisers say future editions of Clean Slate 100 will rotate through other inner-city communities, extending access while maintaining the same collaborative, participant-centred model.

“This is a model we believe can scale,” Toote said. “By bringing stakeholders together in a way that prioritises dignity, efficiency, and outcomes, Clean Slate 100 demonstrates how thoughtful collaboration can produce real economic and social returns.”