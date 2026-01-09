Man charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm on Bay Street

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN has been charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition after police allegedly found him with a loaded gun following a chase on Bay Street last weekend.

Prosecutors allege that Prescott Williams, 31, failed to stop when police attempted to pull him over on Bay Street around 9.30pm on January 4.

A short chase followed, ending at the junction of Deveaux and Bay Streets when the motorcycle crashed. Williams allegedly fled briefly on foot before being apprehended.

Police claim Williams was found with a silver and black Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol and two rounds of ammunition.

Williams pleaded not guilty to the charges before Magistrate Lennox Coleby.

He was granted $7,500 bail with one or two sureties. As a condition of his bail, Williams is to be fitted with a monitoring device and must observe a nightly curfew.

He is expected to return to court for trial on April 9.

Alphonso Lewis represented the accused, while Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie prosecuted.