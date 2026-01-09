Man ordered to compensate RBPF after pleading guilty to making a false report

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was ordered to compensate the Royal Bahamas Police Force $250 after admitting to making a false report of an assault with a deadly weapon on New Year’s Eve.

Lynden Adderley, 33, pleaded guilty to making a false report after telling Police Constable 4735 Outten on December 31, 2025 that he had been assaulted.

He appeared before Magistrate Abigail Farrington, where his attorney, Bjorn Ferguson, said his client was remorseful and apologised for wasting police time.

After admonishing Adderley for his actions, Magistrate Farrington granted him a conditional discharge and placed him on probation for six months. A breach of that probation would result in a $500 fine or a six-month prison sentence.

Adderley was also ordered to compensate the Royal Bahamas Police Force $250, failing which he will serve two months in prison.