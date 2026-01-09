Rolle and Bowleg are early considerations for new Bimini and Berry Islands seat

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

INTEREST is already building around the newly created Bimini and Berry Islands constituency, with early attention focusing on a sitting PLP senator and a former FNM MP as possible contenders.

PLP Senator Randy Rolle, whose family roots trace back to Bimini, and former North Andros and Berry Islands MP Carlton Bowleg, are among the names being discussed as the race begins to take shape.

Natasha Bullard Hamilton, a Bimini resident, is also being mentioned as a potential Progressive Liberal Party candidate.

Kitty Saunders, PLP branch chairperson for Bimini, said the party is backing Senator Rolle, describing him as the strongest choice to represent the island.

She said Bimini has long pushed for its own constituency and needs representation that understands the island’s people, culture and direction.

“Senator Randy Rolle Jr is a true son of the soil and he has stepped forward with courage and humility and genuine commitment to serve,” she told The Tribune yesterday.

Mr Bowleg, who has already been ratified for North Andros and the Berry Islands, said he continues to work in the constituency and will be guided by God in deciding his next step.

He said he has received frequent calls from residents in both Bimini and the Berry Islands — communities where he has lived and which he considers home.

“When the people in Bimini accepted me as one of their own in which I am very grateful for because when I started out, I started as a custom officer and I contributed a lot to the island by just giving back and it’s the same I did in North Andros.”

Turning to the Berry Islands, Mr Bowleg said he views residents there as family, describing them as resilient, genuine and committed.

“No matter where I’m at, whatever I’m called to do, I will answer the call. I will do whatever it is I have to do for my people and that’s where its Bimini or North Andros,” he said. “I’m on board to make it work either which way. I just love doing what I do.”

The Bimini and Berry Islands constituency was one of two recommended by the Constituency Boundaries Commission. The proposed seat would have 2,253 registered voters.