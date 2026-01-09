St James residents split on whether new boundary cut was necessary or political

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

RESIDENTS of the newly created St James constituency are split over whether the boundary cut was necessary, with some acknowledging the sheer size of the former Golden Isles seat while questioning whether politics — not representation — drove the change.

The Tribune canvassed communities across the proposed constituency yesterday, where residents pointed to long-standing infrastructure gaps, inconsistent political follow-through and mixed feelings about the candidates already being linked to the seat. While views varied, several residents leaned toward Free National Movement hopeful Shanendon Cartwright over Progressive Liberal Party contender Owen Wells.

Under recommendations from the Constituency Boundaries Commission, the new St James constituency would draw polling divisions from Adelaide, Coral Harbour, Renaissance and Dignity Gardens, as well as Southwest Ridge, Jacaranda, Serenity, Mount Pleasant Village and parts of South Ocean.

Kevin Clarke, 51, of the Adelaide/Coral Harbour area, said the size of the former constituency made a split inevitable, even if the decision came as a surprise.

“I was kind of taken aback because I didn't think they needed to separate it, but because it's separated, I still wasn't surprised," he said. "I saw that coming based on the fact that Golden Isles is the biggest constituency. It needed to be break up. It's just too big to just be for one MP.”

Mr Clarke said the real issue was not boundaries, but delivery, arguing that residents are too often left with broken promises once elections pass. He described Mr Cartwright as a “strong contender” and said Mr Wells, though new, could bring fresh ideas, adding that new leadership and “fresh blood” can be healthy.

However, he questioned Mr Cartwright’s decision to leave St Barnabas.

“I thought he was doing really good in St Barnabas. On why the switch all of a sudden, but I think maybe he should have stayed in St Barnabas, but he probably feel like his time in St Barnabas is up, and he probably stand a chance in St James, but that remains to be seen. We’ll have to see what happens in the next general election.”

Irwing Morrison of Adelaide also supported breaking up the constituency, saying communities need stronger infrastructure support, but voiced frustration with MPs becoming less visible after elections.

“It's like I say the MP is to represent us," he said. "When they get in, they get Adelaide, then they start to do things, and then they cut it off. You know, you don't really see them come around no more and, check up and see need to be done, or whatever. You know, the people gotta come complaining or try to visit them to say to certain things.”

Mr Morrison said it was too early to favour either Mr Wells or Mr Cartwright, describing the race as a “50/50 chance”.

In South Ocean, George Smith, 46, questioned the very premise of the boundary change, arguing that such moves are often politically driven.

He said: “There is never a need to cut it, you know, it was always politically motivated when they do cut up boundaries because people look based on previous elections, ‘Hey, we won this part of the county. So if we just put the board over here, we could win the whole election.’”

Mr Smith said his community needed stronger police presence, noting that the nearest station is near the airport. He backed Mr Cartwright.

“Because he's been a stand up guy from day one," he said. "I've known him from school time and even now in his capacities as MP he's always been a stand up guy. To me, he'd be the right fit. He could be the next prime minister if you ask me.”

Rosemarie Sawyer, 74, who has lived in Coral Harbour for 34 years, said residents need better roads, land clearing and improved access to healthcare. She also supported Mr Cartwright.

“Shanendon Cartwright is a good man," she said. "If he say he's gonna do something, he'll do it. If he can't do it, it's best to say, I cannot do it. And that's the type of person. If he can help you, he will help you.”

Still, she questioned the necessity of the cut.

“No, the cut wasn't needed. But then they cut it because they feel they said Golden Isles constituency is too large, right? And they cut it to see if the PLP get back in or the FNM got it,” Ms Sawyer said.

Ernest Francois, 52, of Adelaide, said development in the area has often been driven by political pressure rather than long-term planning, pointing to improvements made around the time of a by-election.

“I'm just simply saying that some money that was spent recently, that was spent the last 20 years. The money doesn't spend. They fix some people houses. They rebuild some people houses, which is really good.”

“I really appreciate that. But urban renewal 2.0 been out for 10 years. None of these people came down there because we didn't need none of that until this by- election. The road been fixed. The people house been fixed.”

Mr Francois declined to back either candidate, saying he needed more information before forming an opinion. He did, however, support the name chosen for the constituency, noting that St James Anglican Church is one of the oldest churches in the area.