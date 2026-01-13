Five-year-old boy found dead in Abaco in suspected drowning incident

A FRANTIC search for a five-year-old boy in Abaco ended in tragedy yesterday after he was found dead in what police are investigating as an alleged drowning.

Police said they received the missing person report shortly after 1pm and were soon alerted that a child had been found in seawater along the back road in Murphy Town.

Officers, with the help of a concerned citizen, retrieved the boy from the water.

EMS transported him to the island’s clinic, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.