Govt knocks down 27 shanty town homes on Russell Island, Eleuthera

DEMOLITION of illegal structures on Russell Island in Spanish Wells began yesterday, nearly a year after government notices warned occupants to vacate unregulated settlements in the area.

The Ministry of Works & Family Island Affairs said the exercise targeted 27 structures identified as unlawfully built in North Eleuthera and Russell Island, including 14 in Apay Village, ten in Bouchie Village and three in an unnamed location.

Pull-Down Notices were issued on March 18, 2024, with authorities saying occupants were formally notified and given months to leave before enforcement began.

The operation is being carried out by the government’s Unregulated Communities Action Taskforce, supported by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Department of Immigration and officials from several ministries, including Social Services and Health & Wellness.

According to the ministry, land ownership checks were conducted before demolition commenced, and due-process requirements were followed. Officials said the structures were located in areas deemed unregulated and therefore subject to removal under existing laws.

The government has repeatedly argued that unregulated settlements pose environmental, health and safety concerns, citing poor construction, lack of sanitation, exposure to flooding and fire risks, and the absence of basic services.

The ministry also said the enforcement exercise is not limited to foreign migrants, stressing that Bahamians living in unregulated communities are equally subject to the law.

The government’s campaign against unregulated communities has gathered pace over the past year. Nearly 500 structures have been demolished across New Providence, Eleuthera, and Abaco as the task force issues 28-day notices, conducts population surveys, and determines who is Bahamian, legally resident, or undocumented.

Recent operations included notices in the Montgomery area off Cowpen Road, where more than 200 residents were ordered to vacate their homes.

Officials have attributed delays in some areas to contractor availability and logistical challenges.

Authorities have insisted the clearances are driven by safety, sanitation, and building-code concerns, citing fires and other risks in several communities.