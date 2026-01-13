Police probe officer over alleged bribe solicitation

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force has launched an investigation into a viral video that appears to show a police officer attempting to solicit a bribe from a tourist during a roadside traffic stop to avoid issuing a ticket.

The more than three-minute clip, which surfaced on TikTok on Sunday, has triggered widespread outrage, with many Bahamians condemning what they described as brazen misconduct caught on camera.

Although the exact date of the incident is unclear, the footage shows several officers conducting a roadblock near St Matthew’s Anglican Church off Shirley Street, with multiple vehicles being stopped.

The video was posted with the caption: “Come see how Bahamas police tried to give me some fake tickets & bribe me to get out of the tickets while riding a rental scooter. Be careful going out by yourself if your a tourist. The footage showed a number of officers at the road check and another vehicle being pulled over.”

The tourist, who recorded the encounter, was riding a rented scooter when he was stopped at the roadblock and questioned by an officer identified by badge number 4438. The tourist said he had rented the scooter from someone near the cruise port and was provided with a contract. During a series of questions, he told officers he was visiting The Bahamas from Miami on a cruise.

The officer indicated that the scooter was damaged.

After the officer briefly walked away, the tourist said: “This n*a den give a me (expletive) up scooter.”

“These boys then pull me over on the road block. He talking about he got to me give some ticket.”

The officer later returned and told the tourist he needed to speak with his superior to determine whether he could be given a “break”.

As the tourist attempted to speak with another officer, identified by badge number 4718, officer 4438 redirected that officer to attend to someone else.

“These boys green up here,” the tourist said to himself.

Officer 4718 then asked where the scooter had been rented from, but the footage cut back to officer 4438, who said: “I don’t know. Let me know what you want to do.”

The tourist replied: “So what was the option again?”

The officer then suggested that instead of issuing a ticket that could cause future complications, he was willing to give the tourist a break.

“Work something out or whatever the case,” he said. “Let me know. It can’t be obvious. Too much people around. See the boss in khaki. Go out of the view. What I’ll do, I’ll pass you this, and then you put it in this, and then I’ll go from there.”

The tourist responded: “To be 100 percent, I ain't got no cash on me like that cause somebody called and said it be crazy out here.”

In a statement, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said any alleged remarks or conduct captured in the video do not reflect its standards or professionalism. It is not known whether any officers have been suspended.

The tourist later posted on his TikTok story: “Officer didn't get one penny outta me. I'll play stupid and run circles around you.”