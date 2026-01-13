Police probe officer over alleged bribe solicitation

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
THE Royal Bahamas Police Force has launched an investigation into a viral video that appears to show a police officer attempting to solicit a bribe from a tourist during a roadside traffic stop to avoid issuing a ticket.
The more than three-minute clip, which surfaced on TikTok on Sunday, has triggered widespread outrage, with many Bahamians condemning what they described as brazen misconduct caught on camera.
Although the exact date of the incident is unclear, the footage shows several officers conducting a roadblock near St Matthew’s Anglican Church off Shirley Street, with multiple vehicles being stopped.
The video was posted with the caption: “Come see how Bahamas police tried to give me some fake tickets & bribe me to get out of the tickets while riding a rental scooter. Be careful going out by yourself if your a tourist. The footage showed a number of officers at the road check and another vehicle being pulled over.”
The tourist, who recorded the encounter, was riding a rented scooter when he was stopped at the roadblock and questioned by an officer identified by badge number 4438. The tourist said he had rented the scooter from someone near the cruise port and was provided with a contract. During a series of questions, he told officers he was visiting The Bahamas from Miami on a cruise.
The officer indicated that the scooter was damaged.
After the officer briefly walked away, the tourist said: “This n*a den give a me (expletive) up scooter.”
“These boys then pull me over on the road block. He talking about he got to me give some ticket.”
The officer later returned and told the tourist he needed to speak with his superior to determine whether he could be given a “break”.
As the tourist attempted to speak with another officer, identified by badge number 4718, officer 4438 redirected that officer to attend to someone else.
“These boys green up here,” the tourist said to himself.
Officer 4718 then asked where the scooter had been rented from, but the footage cut back to officer 4438, who said: “I don’t know. Let me know what you want to do.”
The tourist replied: “So what was the option again?”
The officer then suggested that instead of issuing a ticket that could cause future complications, he was willing to give the tourist a break.
“Work something out or whatever the case,” he said. “Let me know. It can’t be obvious. Too much people around. See the boss in khaki. Go out of the view. What I’ll do, I’ll pass you this, and then you put it in this, and then I’ll go from there.”
The tourist responded: “To be 100 percent, I ain't got no cash on me like that cause somebody called and said it be crazy out here.”
In a statement, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said any alleged remarks or conduct captured in the video do not reflect its standards or professionalism. It is not known whether any officers have been suspended.
The tourist later posted on his TikTok story: “Officer didn't get one penny outta me. I'll play stupid and run circles around you.”
Comments
bahamianson 20 hours, 5 minutes ago
Dis we culture. This action is rampant and expect d in all government agencies. Nothing new. We have all heard,” man , do something for me”, or “ we can work something out “. We need to celebrate this at the Independence Day Celebration. Also, how many policemen have solicited sex from women to drop a traffic ticket? Just asking. How many people have purchased their drivers license? Just asking?
pt_90 19 hours, 22 minutes ago
this will happen: the usual parties will say there is nothng to see here and then they will come out and give them all body cams later
then something will go down in an interrogation room. they will say nothing to see here and then they will enventually record interrogations.
all of these departments act the same everywhere in the world. they go in self preservation mode until the powers over them (be it judiiciary or the govt) forces them to. its like the stuff last year....this doesnt refflect on the force...except we have to make all of these changes lol
this is all performative.
kudos to the tourist
joeblow 15 hours, 6 minutes ago
... Bahamians just as bad as the Somalians in Minnesota!
birdiestrachan 14 hours, 36 minutes ago
The vast majority of Bahamians are good upstanding people. OUR YOUNG MEN FOR THE MOST PART ARE FINE WELL RAISED AND RESPECTFUL MEN I know I meet them all the time they fill my heart with joy. No doubt there are bad ones among us. JESUS HAD.TWELVE DISCIPLES AND THERE WAS ONE judas.
ThisIsOurs 12 hours, 51 minutes ago
I'd say you are sadly mistaken. The vast number of Bahamians see absolutely nothing wrong with doing "whatever" to get ahead. Look at Sebas.
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 56 minutes ago
In defense of the officer someone said "I know him"... first bad sign, because generally speaking criminals and bad actors are clearly people we "dont know". They then continued with "he's a nice guy". And this is where Bahamians go wrong. Most criminals are likely likeable people, charismatic, think of Satan, he's the most beautiful creature ever created and has the gift of persuasion. The cocaine dealing "high ranking politician" was not only able to get thousands to vote for him but also got his party to give him a position of trust. There'll be a line of people speaking of how "nice" he was and all the "good" he did when he gets caught.This is where real danger comes from the ones you dont suspect, those on the inside or in a "cloak" of trust, like a police uniform. Because your guard is always up against the "other" people.
