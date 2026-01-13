Superstar Rockets finally take top prize in GB's Pineyard Rush Junkanoo parade

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Superstar Rockets are the unofficial winners of Grand Bahama’s Pineyard Rush Junkanoo Parade, finally breaking a six-year second-place streak to emerge the 2026 champions.

Under the banner “Splendors of Ancient Egypt,” the Rockets showcased a dazzling display of pharaohs, kings, and ancient Egyptian imagery along Explorer’s Way, thrilling spectators and impressing the judges.

It marked a long-awaited Division A triumph after months of hard work in the shack paid off on the road.

According to unofficial results, last year’s champions, the Swingers, placed second with “Magnificent Expressions of Diverse Cultures.” The Classic Dancers took third with “Breakfast Time, Let’s Eat Cereal,” featuring colourful depictions of popular cereal brands. Platinum Knights finished fourth with “Jewels of the Bahamas,” while New Generation rounded out the top five with “Latin America Kingdom Culture.”

In the Division B category, Showtime captured first place with “Wizard of Oz.” The Bushwhackers placed second, Sting came in third, and Bahamian Gladiators finished fourth.

A total of 10 groups participated in this year’s Pineyard Rush parade. Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg was in attendance, along with Percy “Vola” Francis and representatives from the National Junkanoo Corporation, who travelled to Freeport to witness the cultural showcase.

Mr Francis was very impressed with the level of performances and costumes design and construction.

According to Superstar Rockets leader Chauncey Gray, the group had consistently placed second over the past six years but remained determined to finally rise above “the hump.”

“It was months and months of preparation, almost non-stop. We took a week or two off and then went back to the drawing board—planning and drawing,” he said.

“It’s hard getting to the finish line, especially financially. It could be easier with better financing, but we made it happen because we are Bahamians and we’re going to put on our cultural show.”

He said the Rockets are more than 200 strong, with additional support from fans who also play a vital role in bringing the production to life.

“What you see on the road, that’s not all of our members. We have people who come in to assist, and we even consider our fans as members. If we need something done, they step in and help,” he said.

Mr Gray said it also feels good when people like Minister for Grand Bahama and FNM Leader Michael Pintard come to visit them in the shack.

“It's a good feeling that people took time out to come and see us in shack,” he said. It shows that they are interested in Bahamian culture.”

Mr Pintard said he has long kept the tradition of visiting Junkanoo shacks from since he was former minister responsible or junkanoo. He praised the commitment of the artists, saying he was “proud of the artistry of our artists” and the sacrifices they make for the culture.

He also noted that many groups spend far more on costumes than they receive in prize money, which he said shows their deep love for Junkanoo. He said it remains a goal to ensure those involved can “in fact make a living from it year round.”

“That’s why it is important to have a structure, whether you call it an authority or commission,” he said, to allow Junkanoo to raise private-sector funds and invest in facilities such as a multi-purpose Junkanoo shack.

“I think the potential is absolutely huge what Junkanoo can do in order to monetize the culture.”