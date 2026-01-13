VAT to be axed on all groceries

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip Davis last night announced the complete removal of VAT on food sold in grocery stores, a major tax policy shift the government says is aimed at easing persistent cost-of-living pressures.

Speaking during a national address, Mr Davis said VAT on food will be reduced to zero as of April 1, applying to all grocery items sold in food stores, including fresh produce, baby food, frozen items and packaged goods. The exemption will not apply to hot or ready-to-eat meals.

The move represents the latest in a series of VAT adjustments under the Davis administration. After coming to office in 2021, the government reduced the standard VAT rate from 12 percent to ten percent, reversing an increase introduced in 2018. Last year, VAT on food was cut again, from ten percent to five percent. Last night’s announcement eliminates the tax entirely on grocery food.

Mr Davis linked the policy to broader efforts to address affordability, pointing to high food prices, electricity costs and housing expenses as ongoing burdens for households. He said the VAT change would work alongside other initiatives, including energy reform, expanded domestic food production and new trade arrangements intended to reduce import costs.

Mr Davis also announced expanded property tax concessions, saying owner-occupied duplexes and triplexes will now qualify for residential exemptions.

He added that concessions for first-time homeowners have been widened, part of what he described as a broader effort to reduce housing-related costs and support asset ownership.

Before announcing the VAT cut, Mr Davis criticised the 2018 increase in the tax rate, arguing it

weakened domestic spending ahead of a series of economic shocks, including Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic. He said his administration’s approach since 2021 has been to provide targeted relief while stabilising public finances.

The address revisited earlier cost-of-living measures, including reduced customs duties on selected food items. Mr Davis also cited the School Breakfast Programme, which he said has delivered more than 1.4 million meals, as a form of direct household support.

Mr Davis said the VAT change comes as the country emerges from a period of economic recovery, pointing to improved credit ratings, the removal of The Bahamas from international blacklists and more than $10bn in new private-sector investment since his administration took office.