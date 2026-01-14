Former PYL chair shot and critically injured

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

QUESTIONS swirled yesterday over the motive behind a shooting that left a former Progressive Young Liberals chairman critically injured in the hospital.

Jordan Clarke was shot near a baseball field in Pinewood Gardens early Tuesday, an attack that also sent a second man to the hospital.

Police said that shortly before 2am on Tuesday, January 13, officers responded to reports of gunshots near the baseball field on Walnut Street. On arrival, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the face.

Preliminary information suggests the victim and a female companion were seated in a parked vehicle when an armed man approached and fired multiple shots. The woman was not injured, but Emergency Medical Services transported the male victim to the hospital in critical condition.

A short time later, police were alerted to a second man who arrived at the hospital after being shot at the same location. He sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body.

As news of the shooting spread, questions mounted about the circumstances surrounding the incident, while friends, relatives and supporters offered prayers and messages of encouragement for Mr Clarke’s recovery.

Xavier Knowles, president of the Free National Movement’s Torchbearers Youth Association, said the organisation was deeply concerned by the attack.

“We are praying for the recovery of Jordan Clarke, the immediate past chairman of the Progressive Young Liberals and the other young men who are victims of gun violence,” he said. “Senseless acts of gun violence like these are ripping through our communities unnecessarily. No one should have to live in fear because they wake up out of their bed on any given day. We hope that those involved in this incident will feel the full brunt of the law and justice will be served. We are praying for you Jordan!”

Supporters of the Progressive Liberal Party also expressed solidarity with Mr Clarke.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Risk Management Authority said: “The DRM Authority’s thoughts are with the individual and their loved ones during this difficult time. We remain hopeful for a full recovery and stand ready to provide any support that may be required.”