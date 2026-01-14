Senior PLPs urge PM ‘wait until our time is right’ and avoid early election

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

SOME senior PLP supporters have a message for Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis: don’t call an early election.

As speculation about election timing grows, several party stalwarts say the Davis administration should resist the temptation to go early, warning that rushing to the polls could undercut unfinished work and repeat political miscalculations voters have not forgotten.

The debate comes as the government has tabled a new Boundaries Commission report, both major parties have moved to ratify candidates, and the opposition continues to predict an early vote.

The Tribune canvassed views at the Progressive Liberal Party headquarters during Monday’s Majority Rule ceremony, where supporters spoke candidly about timing, confidence and caution.

Laverne Henfield, a PLP stalwart councillor from Centreville, said the party should allow the term to run its course.

“I think he should wait until our time is right,” she said. “September will make us five years. We still have some more work to do.”

Others echoed that sentiment, arguing that political momentum can be misleading. Shantel Brown, another longtime supporter, said appearances should not dictate strategy.

“Go straight through,” she said. “Looks could be deceiving.”

Ms Smith, a party stalwart councillor from Marathon, said while she does not believe the country necessarily needs to wait until September, an election before May would be premature.

“Why an early election?” she said. “We need to let it run. We need to continue to complete things that have started.”

Her caution reflects lingering memories of the last early election call, when the previous administration sought a fresh mandate and was decisively rejected by voters — a reminder, some supporters say, that timing can be as important as performance.

Not all party voices expressed concern about when the election is held. Sherry Bowe, a PLP supporter from Freetown, said she would be ready whenever the bell is rung.

Sirnardo Hart, the PLP’s protocol chairman, said going early could deprive the public of a full understanding of what the government has been trying to achieve.

“Don’t call it early,” he said. “Wait until September because that’s his time and so people could know what’s really going on. He’s a winner not a loser so we wait until we get to the finish line. We don’t stop mid between.”

Kitty Saunders, PLP branch chairperson for Bimini, said she would support whatever decision the Prime Minister makes, adding that grassroots campaigning has never slowed and expressing confidence the party would retain the seat.

“My opinion is that the prime minister have information we don’t, so whatever his decision, I believe it’s the best decision. He’s the leader, and whatever we does, he’ll go along with it,” she said.

Senior Free National Movement figures have continued to predict an early election. Opposition leader Michael Pintard recently said he expects the 2026 general election to be held in the first quarter of the year and urged voters to register and transfer promptly.

Former prime minister Hubert Ingraham last year predicted an early vote if the PLP won the Golden Isles by-election.

“By March, you'll be in the polls,” he said at the time.