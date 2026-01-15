$250m Six Senses resort yet to break ground

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE highly anticipated Six Senses resort development for Grand Bahama has failed to meet its projected 2026 opening date, raising questions about the project’s timeline.

Construction of the $250m luxury resort, planned on a 50-acre site in the Barbary Beach area, has yet to begin.

In September 2024, Weller Development Partners and Pegasus Capital Advisors released detailed designs and a master plan for the Six Senses Grand Bahama resort. At the time, work was scheduled to start before the end of that year, with an opening targeted for 2026.

With no visible construction activity on the site, The Tribune attempted to contact developer Marc Weller, CEO and president of Weller Development Partners, for an update and the reason behind the delay. However, the developer did not respond up to press time.

The development was touteD as a transformative investment that would help reposition Grand Bahama as a high-end, eco-conscious tourism destination and promised to provide hundreds of jobs for Bahamians.

The master plan outlined a major luxury resort community featuring about 70 resort villas, 28 branded residences and a range of upscale amenities, including a Six Senses spa, several restaurants, a beach club, event spaces and a large oceanfront pool. The development was also marketed as being heavily focused on sustainability, resilience and wellness, with design elements intended to integrate the resort into Grand Bahama’s natural landscape.

According to Mr Weller, it would be able to withstand a Category 5 storm.

Before the unveiling of the master plan, the project was the subject of an Environmental Impact Assessment process, which included a public consultation held on January 30, 2024.

The meeting allowed residents to voice concerns and ask questions about environmental protection, infrastructure and employment opportunities tied to the development.

At that time, Mr Weller expressed confidence that the project would move swiftly once environmental approvals were secured. He said that receiving the Certificate of Environmental Clearance would clear the way for construction to begin, possibly as early as that summer.

He also spoke enthusiastically about Grand Bahama’s potential, describing the island’s beaches, proximity to the United States and hospitality culture as key factors that made it ideal for a luxury Six Senses resort.

Weller Development was also preparing to launch sales of branded residences through marketing partnerships with HG Christie and Bespoke Real Estate at the time. Sales and marketing efforts were expected to generate significant interest from international buyers seeking high-end vacation homes tied to a globally recognised luxury resort brand.

Nearly two years later, however, the lack of visible progress has fuelled uncertainty about when, or if, the project will deliver on its original promises.

The absence of updated information from the developer has added to concerns among residents and stakeholders who had hoped the resort would generate hundreds of jobs and provide a major boost to the local economy.

When the master plan was unveiled, Weller Development said the project would create substantial employment for Grand Bahamians during construction and once the resort was operational, while also contributing to the island’s long-term economic growth.

Peter Turnquest, former president of the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce and MP for East Grand Bahama, expressed disappointment that the project appeared to have “stalled”.

“It’s unfortunate that the Weller project that held such hope and promise for the rebirth of Grand Bahama’s luxury residential and tourism infrastructure seems to have stalled,” he said.

“What was hailed as a breakthrough investment for Lucaya and Grand Bahama in general has gone cold without any explanations from Government or the GBPA, and while the rush to make announcements is exaggerated, updates on the status of the same remains lacking at best.”

Mr Turnquest said he hopes it is not a sign that the group has abandoned its ambitions to develop the project.

“Grand Bahama and indeed The Bahamas need this type of property to help stem the lack of growth in the stopover visitor component, particularly on the higher end of the market, as well as the economic boost construction and eventual operations could bring,” he added.

“I think we would all like an update on this project to see where we are going with it and if we can count on the property to come on stream in a reasonable timeframe.”

When asked whether the absence of a proper airport could be a factor, Mr Turnquest said: “While the lack of proper airport facilities may be a factor, I am not convinced this should be an impediment to investment in the island.”

He said airports at destination, as opposed to transit hub locations, are primarily focused on getting passengers in and out to their local stays or onward international flights.

“If we look at it that way, with relatively inexpensive upgrades, GBIA can be made acceptable for increased airlift in a relatively short turnaround time, while larger plans are developed,” he explained.

With the 2026 opening now out of reach, attention is turning to whether a revised timeline will be announced and what factors may be behind the delay.

The Tribune reached out to Latrae Rahming, communications director in the Office of the Prime Minister, for comment; however, none was received up to press time.