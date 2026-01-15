Bishop calls for fairer, faster justice

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

ANGLICAN Bishop Laish Boyd yesterday challenged members of the legal fraternity to work towards shorter case times and a simpler and fairer justice system, as he lamented what he described as “disgraceful” treatment of the poor in the courts compared with the wealthy.

Bishop Boyd delivered the fiery message during a church service marking the opening of the legal year at Christ Church Cathedral yesterday.

In his remarks, Bishop Boyd touched on familiar issues affecting the judiciary, including fairness, long trial delays and excessive red tape, while urging lawyers and judges to make a difference in the judicial system.

On the issue of lengthy case times, the senior church leader said cases in the system often “drag” on for far too long, costing people money and time, and causing anxiety and stress.

He urged members of the judiciary to make processes simpler.

“Some of the red tape and rigmarole that people go through is manufactured and you know it,” he added. “It is manufactured for convenience, for delay, for spite or because you having a bad day.”

Turning to fairness, Bishop Boyd questioned why a poor black man can commit the same crime as a white or wealthy person, yet receive different treatment or a different sentence.

“How is that?” he said, drawing laughs and murmurs from the crowd. “I ain’t been to law school. You tell me how that could be and I'm not laughing.”

“Y’all laugh because you know it's true, and I mention it because it's disgraceful. It's disgraceful, and it is not the justice which our British forebears bequeath to us. It’s not the justice that the architect of majority rule and independence envision.”

Bishop Boyd also used his speech to encourage self-reflection, posing several questions to members of the judiciary.

He asked whether the system has been fair, whether it has been tainted by corruption or political interference, and whether it has truly served and protected the vulnerable.

“These are questions which we have to answer – you who are in it, and those of us who look from the outside and who may be occasional users of the system,” he said.

He told attendees that the greatest value lies not in accomplishments, brilliance or efficiency, but in being human and in how people treat one another.

“Strive to make a difference. Remember that you are the key,” he added.

Attorney General Ryan Pinder responded to the clergy’s remarks later in the day, saying such blanket statements about sentencing overlook the unique facts and circumstances of each case.

He noted that judges consider multiple criteria when issuing sentences.

Mr Pinder added that newly announced sentencing guidelines will improve predictability and transparency by accounting for factors such as mitigating circumstances.

“You do have to look at each case independently,” he added. “I think that the sentencing guidelines are going to bring a lot of transparency to the issue, but I certainly have full faith and confidence in the judiciary that they are undertaking their responsibility appropriately.”