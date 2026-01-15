Dupuch-Carron bows out of PLP MICAL bid

Robert Dupuch-Carron has withdrawn his application for the Progressive Liberal Party’s nomination for the Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins and Long Cay (MICAL) constituency, citing concerns about a potential conflict of interest with the company he founded, The Bahamas Aviation, Climate & Severe Weather Network (BACSWN).

In a letter addressed to PLP chairman Fred Mitchell, Mr Dupuch-Carron said the decision followed “long and careful consideration” with his family, friends and advisers.

“Sadly, after a long and careful consideration with my family, friends and trusted advisors — I have come to the inescapable conclusion that it would be best if I was to withdraw my application seeking the party’s nomination for the MICAL constituency in the upcoming general election,” he wrote.

Mr Dupuch-Carron stressed that the decision did not diminish his commitment to the constituency, but was down to his role with BACSWN, which entered into a $400 milion Heads of Agreement with the Government of The Bahamas last year. On signing the agreement, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the partnership would “strengthen our national resilience” through the establishment of what is described as the country’s first NextGEN meteorological watch office.

Mr Dupuch-Carron said: “At such a critical juncture, I would not want this relationship to be perceived as a conflict of interest between our duties to the Bahamian public and my personal love of our Southern Islands.”

He added that he remains committed to MICAL and has no intention of stepping away from the constituency, stating: “Robert Dupuch-Carron has not left; nor, is he planning on leaving the southern Bahamas.”

The MICAL seat became a focal point following sitting MP Basil McIntosh’s announcement last year that he would not seek re-election.

Tribune president Mr Dupuch-Carron was one of several aspirants seeking the PLP nomination and had publicly expressed his desire to serve the constituency, noting that he would represent the fourth generation of his family to do so. His grandfather Sir Etienne Dupuch, great-uncle Eugene “Gene” Dupuch and uncle Bernard Dupuch previously represented constituencies in the southern Bahamas.

Mr Dupuch-Carron said: “Over the past few months, I have had the distinct honour of engaging with the people of MICAL. Having been welcomed into their homes and communities, I have listened to their concerns, heard their pleas for help; and, above all, been deeply touched by so many unfulfilled dreams. Truth be told, this experience has not only strengthened my resolve for public service, but enriched my love and respect for the long suffering residents of Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins & Long Cay.”

During his engagement in the constituency, Mr Dupuch-Carron highlighted what he described as persistent gaps in basic services across the southern islands.

Through BACSWN, he has partnered with Abu Dhabi-based Response Plus Medical to strengthen the country’s emergency response capacity. Last month, the first six aviation-specific ambulances earmarked for the Family Islands arrived in New Providence.

“Public service is not confined to elected office. It is a lifelong calling rooted in action,” Mr Dupuch-Carron said.

“My commitment to ensuring the rollout of ambulances, EMS personnel and delivering the projects under BACSWN's purview remains steadfast.”

Despite his withdrawal, the decision has generated concern among some PLP members and supporters in the constituency.

PLP National General Council member Timothy Thompson said he believes the party risks alienating voters.

“He bring a lot to the table. You know he has a good track records with business,” Mr Thompson said. “A lot of people be voting in protest, and a lot of people will not go into the poll.”

PLP MICAL Branch member Novelet Turnquest also expressed disappointment, arguing that the constituency needs a candidate with the resources and mobility to effectively serve five islands.

In closing his letter, Mr Dupuch-Carron thanked MICAL residents for their support and said he looks forward to continuing to serve the constituency and the country “in meaningful and impactful ways.”

Ronnell Armbrister is now believed to be the front-runner for the PLP nomination.