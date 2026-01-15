Man shot and killed by three gunmen on Bernard Road

A MAN was shot and killed on Bernard Road yesterday, becoming the country’s third murder victim of the year.

Wails and loud screams from the victim’s relatives filled the area as police carried out preliminary investigations at the scene.

Chief Superintendent Sheria King said officers were alerted to the shooting shortly after 5pm.

Preliminary reports indicate that the victim was working at a nearby establishment when a Japanese-made vehicle pulled up.

Three men reportedly exited the vehicle and opened fire, killing him before fleeing the scene.

CSP King said police will use CCTV footage and all available resources to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

She also appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

“In 2025, the police got great assistance from the community to assist us in many of our investigations and we are grateful for that. We are asking the general public and the community once again to assist us,” CSP King added.