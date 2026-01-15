PM: Dupuch-Carron ‘did the honourable thing’ by stepping aside

PRIME Minister Philip Davis today said Tribune president Robert Dupuch-Carron “did the honourable thing” by withdrawing his application for the Progressive Liberal Party’s nomination in the Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins and Long Cay (MICAL) constituency.

In a letter to the party's chairman, Mr Dupuch-Carron cited concerns over potential conflicts linked to his work with a company he founded, The Bahamas Aviation, Climate & Severe Weather Network (BACSWN).

Speaking on the sidelines of the 2026 Bahamas Business Outlook at Baha Mar, Mr Davis said Mr Dupuch-Carron had informed him of the decision and pledged his support to the party’s eventual candidate.

“He said he’s withdrawn and he’s throwing his full support behind us and whoever we choose to be the candidate down there, he’s going to support,” Mr Davis said.

The Prime Minister added that Mr Dupuch-Carron had been the leading aspirant for the nomination but recognised the sensitivities surrounding his role with The Bahamas Aviation, Climate & Severe Weather Network, which last year entered into a $400m Heads of Agreement with the Government of The Bahamas.

“He was the leading personality for the nomination,” Mr Davis said. “Regrettably he spoke to me and he recognises that because of what he’s doing for the country through his programme BACSWN, there might be potential conflicts along the way and he did the honourable thing and said, ‘Let me step aside. I’m going to support you'.”

In his letter to PLP chairman Fred Mitchell, Mr Dupuch-Carron stressed that the decision did not diminish his commitment to the southern Bahamas and that he would continue to serve the constituency through his work.

The MICAL seat became vacant after sitting MP Basil McIntosh announced last year that he would not seek re-election. Ronnell Armbrister is now believed to be the front-runner for the PLP nomination, according to party insiders.



