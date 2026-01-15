The Agency Bahamas closes record year, eyes $100m in 2026

THE Agency Bahamas has reported a 68 percent year-over-year increase in sales in 2025, marking what the brokerage describes as a record-breaking year and setting ambitious expansion targets for 2026.

In a statement issued yesterday, the firm said the growth reflected strong demand from both local and international buyers, alongside continued momentum in the luxury real estate sector.

Founder and managing partner Danny Lowe said the results underscored growing confidence in The Bahamas as a high-value real estate destination.

“These achievements represent trust earned, relationships built, and a deep understanding of what today’s buyers are seeking in The Bahamas,” Mr Lowe said.

As part of its year-end review, the company recognised top-performing agents, naming Dexter Avney as Top Producer of the Year, James Galantis as runner-up, and Condra Driver as Rookie of the Year.

Looking ahead, The Agency Bahamas said it is targeting more than $100m in sales in 2026, with plans to expand operations into Eleuthera and the Abacos. The firm also intends to launch a development and advisory arm aimed at supporting investors, developers and landowners navigating larger and more complex projects.

The brokerage said demand continues to be driven by high-net-worth buyers seeking lifestyle-focused properties, with millennials and Generation X increasingly shaping the market through interest in multi-generational living and long-term legacy planning.

Mr Lowe said The Bahamas remains well positioned within global luxury real estate trends, citing continued foreign demand and the country’s appeal as a lifestyle and investment destination.

“Our focus in 2026 is to be the go-to partner for buyers and investors who want not just a property, but a long-term vision for living, legacy and growth in this market,” he said.



