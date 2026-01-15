Three cousins, all officers, die in span of three months

By JADE RUSSELL

THREE young men who died in separate violent and traffic-related incidents over the past three months, all serving in the country’s armed forces — were cousins, relatives have confirmed, deepening grief in the Lower Bogue, Eleuthera community.

Police Constable Jonathan Johnson, 27, who was killed in a car crash on East Bay Street on Sunday, was related to Ashantio Clevorn Johnson, 23, a trainee corrections officer who was fatally stabbed at Blu Ice Restaurant and Bar in November. Both were also cousins of Marine Seaman Demeris Armbrister, a Defence Force officer who died in a car crash in December.

William Johnson said the three cousins often saw each other at family gatherings. He said Jonathan had attended the funerals of the other two just weeks ago.

“He attended the two cousins funeral and now it's his funeral,” Mr Johnson said.

All three men were descendants of Lower Bogue and served in different branches of the country’s armed forces. Mr Johnson said Jonathan and Ashantio grew up on the island, while Demeris spent summers there visiting family.

Jonathan’s death, he said, has been especially difficult for their close-knit family. Serving with the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Jonathan was the main breadwinner for his family in Eleuthera while stationed in New Providence, supporting his mother, sister, brother and niece.

“The community is devastated by it, and the family is also devastated, especially him being the youngest sibling in his family. It really hurts,” Mr Johnson said.

Jonathan’s aunt, Francina Johnson-Sweeting, said his sister has not stopped crying since learning of his death, describing him as warm, humble and deeply family-oriented.

He also formed strong bonds with religious leaders on the island. Pastor David Armbrister of International Prayer and Deliverance Ministries mentored him, while Father John Johnson helped him secure a scholarship to attend St Augustine’s College.

Jason Edwards, a coach at St Augustine’s College, said Jonathan’s death was heartbreaking.

“He may not have said much back then, but he had a spark and man, did he grow! He became the best high school shooter I ever coached, but more importantly, he became a fearless, kind-hearted young man who took on every challenge,” Mr Edwards said.

Lower Bogue continues to mourn as the family prepares to bury a third cousin in as many months.