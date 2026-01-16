Bahamasair to temporarily reroute Long Island flights via Stella Maris

Bahamasair has announced a temporary change to its Long Island service due to ongoing upgrades at the Deadman’s Cay Airport terminal and runway.

According to the airline, the last flight into Deadman’s Cay will operate on January 18, 2026. Beginning January 19, 2026, Bahamasair’s Long Island flights will instead operate through Stella Maris Airport until further notice.

The airline advised that customers with existing bookings will not incur any change fees as a result of the adjustment.

Passengers requiring assistance or additional information are encouraged to contact Bahamasair’s Reservations Department at (242) 702-4140, visit any Bahamasair City Ticket Office, or email customerrelations@bahamasair.com.

Bahamasair said the temporary rerouting is necessary to facilitate airport infrastructure improvements and thanked customers for their understanding.