Man remanded charged with Christmas Eve knifepoint robbery

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of robbing another man at knifepoint on Christmas Eve was remanded to prison earlier this week.

Prosecutors allege that Julian Butler, 27, while armed with a knife, robbed Lorenzo Farrington of $80 cash on December 24, 2025, in New Providence.

Butler was not required to enter a plea to a charge of armed robbery before Magistrate Lennox Coleby.

The defendant was informed that the matter will proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI).

Butler was advised of his right to apply for bail through the higher court.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until March 26, when the VBI is expected to be served.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie was the prosecutor.