Police recover vehicle used in Bernard Road murder

POLICE have recovered the vehicle used in Wednesday’s murder in Bernard Road as the search continues for the suspects responsible.

Officers said the light blue Suzuki Swift, which was reported stolen on January 8, was found in an open parking lot on Vanessa Close.

A search of the vehicle uncovered one live round of ammunition.

The discovery comes after the killing of a 29-year-old man on Bernard Road.

Police said the victim was working in the area when he was ambushed and killed by three gunmen.

Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell decried the killing yesterday, noting a troubling pattern of mothers losing their sons in the area under similar circumstances.

“We all ask the question, what is driving this and why?,” he said. “We sympathize with the victims and their families. We have to encourage people to be lawful in their conduct.

“We have to encourage our international partners on this question of the guns coming into our country, to try and get a handle on that. But it's just sorrowful what has happened.”