Spanish Wells land owner claims property demolition was illegal

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

PROPERTY OWNER Blake Pinder has accused government officials of illegally demolishing his family’s property in Spanish Wells, claiming authorities failed to properly engage him despite repeated efforts to regularise the development.

Speaking on Beyond the Headlines, Mr Pinder said the property, owned by his late father since 1979, had been used to provide housing for Haitian residents, many of whom paid weekly rent ranging from $25 to $50.

He argued that the demolition disregarded the property’s historical use, violated his rights as a landowner, and ignored assurances from local officials that the community would be overseen and regulated.

The property had developed into a small residential community with electricity and, in recent years, running water. Despite decades of use and Mr Pinder’s attempts to bring the structures into compliance with government standards, most of the buildings were deemed unregulated and condemned, with only four structures meeting current regulatory requirements.

Notices for the removal of illegal structures were reportedly issued in March 2024, but Mr Pinder contended that he and his family were not properly notified before demolition, leading to confrontations captured in viral videos.

During the interview, Mr Pinder accused government officials of invading private property and expressed frustration at what he described as a lack of support from local authorities.

He said he contacted North Eleuthera MP Sylvanus Petty days before the demolition and was assured that the property would not be removed.

“Two days before they come to break it down, I got into contact with MP Mr Sylvanus Petty. He guaranteed me we will overlook this, nothing will happen,” he said.

However, demolition crews later proceeded, posting notices on doors without engaging him directly. Mr Pinder claimed his sister was assaulted during the demolition, alleging that an officer “punched her in the back” and remained assigned to the site the following day.

“My sister's frustration come from the assault the officer did with her, punching her in the back, and they still had that officer on my property the next day, so that was the insult we was throwing out that day, nothing to do with no cultural racism against Bahamian people. I apologize to anybody who took it that way on behalf of me and my family,” he said.

Mr Pinder also rejected the classification of the property as a shanty town, noting that electricity and water had been provided and that residents had lived there for decades.

“I was never what you call a shanty town, I always had electricity. Me, personally, I lived here for 34 years, and never had running water until Brave Davis just give it to me because everybody else denied me water. So I had to live in a shanty town as a Bahamian without running water for 30 years, so now I just got running water and electricity, so I'm not classed as a shanty town check your dictionary,” he said during the interview.

He also described difficulties removing tenants from the property, saying he had been forced to take residents to court after attempting for four years to manage occupancy.

Mr Pinder suggested the demolition appeared politically motivated and said the government failed to recognise the property’s historical and legal status.

The viral videos show Mr Pinder and his sister verbally confronting taskforce officers, including the use of heated language and racial slurs. No physical altercations were reported and no arrests were made.

Superintendent Stephen Carey, head of the Unregulated Community Action Taskforce, previously confirmed that police were present to maintain order while the Ministry of Works carried out the demolition of condemned structures.

Yesterday, Works Minister Clay Sweeting defended the government’s actions, describing the videos as “unfortunate” but emphasising that the demolitions form part of a nationwide effort to remove unregulated structures.

“This is a message that the government is sending out here, that shanty towns will not be tolerated. I've stated this over the past two years, and we'll continue with the actions,” he told reporters yesterday.

Mr Sweeting said the initiative is aimed at ensuring compliance with building codes and environmental standards, adding that similar demolitions will continue across New Providewnce and other islands, including Abaco.