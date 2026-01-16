US pair accused of illegal fishing on 17 occasions

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO American men were yesterday accused of illegally operating a fishing vessel in the waters of Exuma and Bimini on 17 occasions over the past two years.

Prosecutors allege that Matt Vinson Blodgett, 45, of Miami Lakes, Florida, and Isfrain Miguel Ferreiro Jr, 30, of Hialeah, Florida, engaged in fishing activities in Bahamian waters aboard the vessel Rayne Check without a licence on 17 occasions between March 23, 2024, and January 12.

The accused were not required to enter pleas to 17 counts of engaging a fishing vessel without a charter fishing licence before Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms.

They were informed that the matter will proceed to the Supreme Court by way of Voluntary Bills of Indictment (VBIs).

While the defendants were advised that any bail application must be made to the higher court, their attorney indicated that they intend to seek emergency bail.

Should that application fail, the men will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

The accused will return to court on April 24 for service of their VBIs.

Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson was the prosecutor.