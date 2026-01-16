Walker: Bahamas is a valued partner, not just another pretty island

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

US Ambassador Herschel Walker yesterday reaffirmed his country’s ongoing support for The Bahamas in the wake of recent US policy changes, saying the United States does not see The Bahamas as just another pretty island, but as a valued friend and partner.

Mr Walker made the remarks while addressing the 35th annual Bahamas Business Outlook at Baha Mar yesterday.

He highlighted the close bilateral ties between the two nations and expressed optimism about the future.

Mr Walker said the US is not focused solely on short-term assistance, but is committed to long-term investment that will empower Bahamians to thrive and succeed.

“We’re a team,” he said. “We’re serious about tackling common threats such as drug trafficking, illegal migration, cyber security and supply chain problems. Our peace and prosperity are linked together. We’re stronger together.”

He pointed to ongoing US-backed projects, citing his recent visit to Royal Caribbean’s new $200m Beach Club.

He also noted that the resumption of SpaceX booster landings in Exuma Sound could position The Bahamas as a global player in the emerging space economy.

“You can count on the US to encourage more American investment in The Bahamas. When American businesses succeed here, Bahamian communities succeed.”

His comments follow the United States announcing a pause on immigrant visa processing for 75 countries, including The Bahamas.

The policy does not apply to Bahamians seeking non-immigrant, temporary student or business visas, meaning Bahamians may continue to travel to the US under the long-standing police record arrangement.

Yesterday, Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell cautioned against illegal migration to the US, urging Bahamians residing there unlawfully to return home.

“We can have no complaint as such about the rules that another country sets for you to enter, assuming of course those rules don’t talk about race or any of those kinds of issues,” he said. “But where that doesn’t arise, and the policies are fair and rational and applied across the board to everyone without discrimination, it’s the responsibility of someone who’s in another state to be there lawfully.”

Mr Mitchell said that despite recent policy shifts, the US remains a country where lawful migration is largely accessible, and he urged Bahamians to follow proper procedures.