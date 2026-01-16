Woman accused of stabbing and injuring husband on Boxing Day

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN accused of stabbing and injuring her husband on Boxing Day was granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege Tasheika Stuart-Stevenson, 32, stabbed and injured Anthony Stevenson with a knife during a physical altercation at their residence on December 26, 2025.

Stevenson pleaded not guilty to charges of causing harm and assault with a dangerous instrument before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

Stevenson’s bail was set at $6,000 with one or two sureties. Under the terms of her bail, the defendant must sign in at the Fox Hill Police Station the last Sunday of every month.

The trial in set to begin on April 16.

Calvin Seymour represented the accused.