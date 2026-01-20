Ayton makes Lakers history

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

DEANDRE Ayton turned in one of the most efficient games of the NBA season in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 110–93 win over the Toronto Raptors on January 18. Ayton did not miss a shot, finishing 10-for-10 from the field for 25 points and 13 rebounds in 33 minutes. Every basket came in rhythm, almost all at the rim, as he controlled the paint.

The performance placed Ayton in rare Lakers history. He became just the fourth player in franchise history to post at least 20 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 100 per cent from the floor, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Mitch Kupchak and Shaquille O’Neal. For a franchise built on dominant big men, it was a notable milestone.

“That’s pretty cool,” Ayton said after the game. “But I definitely give it up to my teammates. They find me in the easiest spots ever, and I got some easy ones tonight, for sure.”

His efficiency was a product of spacing, ball movement and consistent rim pressure.

Ayton has emphasized patience and readiness throughout the season as his role has fluctuated. “Pressure is a privilege,” Ayton said earlier this month. “This is the biggest opportunity of my career. I’m not going to take it for granted.”

That mindset has been evident in recent weeks, as his minutes and impact have trended upward.

Ayton added a block and anchored a defence that held Toronto to a season-low 93 points. “It started with our defence,” Ayton said. “Guys cutting, moving energy, ball-finding energy, that’s what happened tonight.”

His presence limited second-chance opportunities and helped the Lakers control tempo.

On the season, Ayton is averaging 14.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting just under 69 per cent from the field. His efficiency ranks among the best in the league, and his production around the rim has provided steady offence for a Lakers team that often leans on perimeter creators.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick has consistently highlighted Ayton’s importance. “We did a better job of getting Deandre Ayton touches to keep him involved,” Redick said. “He was great throughout the game.”

Redick pointed to Ayton’s finishing as a key reason the offence flowed smoothly.

Redick also stressed that Ayton’s impact extends beyond scoring. “He was phenomenal tonight,” Redick said after the Raptors' win. “He blocked shots, cleaned up possessions, and did exactly what we needed to win.”

The Lakers were controlled whenever Ayton was on the floor.

Ayton joined the Lakers this season after reaching a buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers. Los Angeles signed him to a two-year, $16.6 million contract, a low-risk move that has delivered efficiency, rebounding and interior stability.

The Lakers sit at 25-16, placing them around sixth in the Western Conference in a tightly packed playoff race. While consistency has been an issue at times, performances like Ayton’s provide balance and reduce pressure on the team’s perimeter stars.This performance was a reminder of how effective Ayton can be when engaged and established as a true inside presence which could matter greatly as the Western Conference race tightens.