Blairwood Academy outreach for parents and teachers spotlights early recognition of dyslexia

A NEW awareness campaign is shining a spotlight on dyslexia—a learning difference that can affect up to one in five Bahamians—and offering parents simple, practical ways to identify early signs so children can receive support as soon as possible.

Blairwood Academy has been living up to its long-standing mission to “leave no child behind” since it was founded in 1989. In recent months, the academy has expanded its outreach to raise awareness about dyslexia and the importance of early recognition and intervention.

Parents and educators can recognise signs of possible dyslexia such as trying to avoid reading or being slow or hesitant while doing so, missing words, difficulty copying from the board, or trouble following directions, learning rhymes, telling time or learning phone numbers and addresses. Poor handwriting can also be a possible sign – as can trouble using scissors or tying shoes.

Dyslexia primarily affects reading and writing skills, though it can also influence how individuals process, retain, and recall information they see and hear. Global estimates suggest that as many as 20 per cent of people may be affected.

As part of its awareness efforts, Blairwood Academy has been engaging educators and parents alike. This has included hosting a forum with teachers aimed at improving recognition of dyslexia and helping schools understand how early intervention can make a meaningful difference.

“We have been carrying out an outreach programme for dyslexia,” said Blairwood Academy vice-principal Shemeca Moss. “At Gerald Cash Primary School, we hosted a forum with their teachers. We are trying to raise awareness and help people understand the difference between dyslexia and other developmental issues.”

Moss emphasised that recognising dyslexia can begin at home and encouraged parents to play an active role.

In terms of literacy, reading to your child early is a great help,” she said. “Focusing on sight words is also important. Family game nights can be very telling — you begin to understand what is really happening with your children. Games like Pictionary can help parents spot potential challenges early.”

She added that reading clubs can also be beneficial, noting Blairwood Academy has a book club for its students.

While Blairwood Academy is widely recognised for its work supporting children with autism, dyslexia is a separate condition. However, estimates suggest up to half of individuals with autism may also experience dyslexia.

“Early intervention is crucial,” Moss said. “It gives children the best possible chance of receiving the support they need.”

The dyslexia awareness campaign will lead into Literacy Week, which runs from February 2–6. The academy is also preparing for its annual Cooks for Kids event in April, which invites restaurants and businesses to participate in raising awareness of the abilities and talents of children at the school.

“The Cooks for Kids event will showcase our kids and really put them front and centre to demonstrate their skills,” said academy director Kim Kooskalis. “Children with autism can do so much. Our goal is always to help them reach their full potential.”

Blairwood Academy continues to seek funding to support its growing programmes. The school’s largest fundraiser to date was its Behind the Mask event held in April last year.

Over the years, the school has assisted children with both dyslexia and autism – with some of those helped with dyslexia having gone on to become teachers at the school.

“We maintain a one-to-seven teacher-to-student ratio, and we truly celebrate our children’s successes,” Kooskalis said. “Some of our teachers were once students here, and we recently hosted our first autism ball, where students served on the organising committee. There is always more we hope to do—we need additional space, more classrooms, a bus, and an occupational therapy room. We have partnered with the Ernie Els Foundation to enhance our programming and added a behavioural and therapy component. It is all about the kids. Raising awareness brings greater visibility and, ultimately, a greater chance of early intervention, which is the key.”

More details about the Cooks for Kids event will be announced closer to April. To learn more about Blairwood Academy and its programmes, visit blairwoodacademy.com or follow Blairwood Academy on social media.