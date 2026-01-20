CR Walker earns BREEF’s Green Flag

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

CR Walker Senior High School has become the first government school on New Providence to receive the internationally recognised Eco-Schools Green Flag Award.

Officials from the Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation (BREEF) said the award marks a milestone in environmental education for public schools in The Bahamas during a special assembly last week.

BREEF conducted assessments that confirmed the school had met all requirements under the Eco-Schools framework.

According to BREEF, the Green Flag is an international symbol of excellence in environmental education and reflects student-led action, environmental leadership, and community engagement aligned with global sustainability goals.

Students at CR Walker now join Eco-Schools participants in more than 100 countries worldwide.

Uriel Knowles, president of the school’s Eco-Club, said the recognition reflected sustained effort by students to improve the campus environment and promote environmental responsibility.

“Our school worked to create a cleaner, more environmentally responsible campus,” he said, adding that the achievement reflects the club’s commitment to its Eco-Code and to leading by example within the wider community.

Principal Triver Culmer said the designation reinforces the importance of environmental stewardship as part of students’ education.

“Our children must learn the importance of taking care of the environment of which they are a part,” she said, noting that the school’s focus now is on maintaining its eco-friendly practices.

As part of the programme, the school’s Eco-Club established and maintained a greenhouse and developed green spaces on campus for student use.

Eco-Schools Bahamas national operator Nicola Fernander described the achievement as a precedent for other public schools, while Ms McCartney-Russell said the designation aligns with the Ministry of Education’s goal of promoting environmental stewardship across all public schools.

BREEF’s Eco-Schools network includes government and private schools across six islands and has operated in The Bahamas since 2009.



