Immigration trainee fired over bribery voice notes

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

AN immigration officer has been dismissed with immediate effect from the Department of Immigration after voice notes circulated online suggesting the solicitation of a bribe.

In a letter dated January 16, Stephen Laroda, Director of Immigration, states that the employment of Trainee Immigration Officer Alex K Riley with the department had been terminated.

An immigration representative told The Tribune that the dismissal followed an investigation, but it was not immediately clear whether the probe was conducted internally or involved the police.

The viral voice notes feature an unidentified male voice. Authorities have not confirmed whether the voice belongs to an immigration officer.

In the recordings, the voice appears to demand money and makes references to immigration enforcement activity involving Haitian nationals.

“Now you going down to 150. Alex, by tomorrow let that whole 500 be there,” the voice says. “I saved your life. Don’t make it hard for Haitians around there.”

The voice also suggests that increased immigration activity could be directed toward the area if demands were not met, while claiming to be protecting certain individuals.

“This why I can’t help everybody,” the voice says. “You don’t want the rest of them to know it’s you causing immigration to keep coming down there.”

The recording comes amid increased scrutiny of alleged misconduct within law enforcement agencies.

Last week, the Royal Bahamas Police Force launched an investigation into a separate viral video that appears to show a police officer attempting to solicit a bribe from a tourist during a roadside traffic stop to avoid issuing a ticket.