Mitchell: I have ‘no dog in the hunt’ in PLP candidate selections

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

Progressive Liberal Party chairman Fred Mitchell yesterday rejected suggestions that he is backing any prospective candidates, saying he has “no dog in the hunt” as the party continues interviews ahead of the next general election.

Speaking with reporters, Mr Mitchell said internal competition is a natural feature of politics, noting that “politics is about competition for power,” which he said inevitably brings heightened emotions.

“People say things that they should or shouldn’t say, but that’s just part of the game,” he said, adding that the party remains united. “When the people are chosen, the best person to represent the party’s banner in that constituency will advance forward.”

Mr Mitchell said he was “somewhat amused” that his name has been repeatedly drawn into public speculation surrounding the party’s internal decision-making and potential constituency match-ups.

“Somehow my name is being plunged in the middle of it, that I support this one or I support that one, so I want to make it clear: the chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party has no dog in the hunt in any of these races,” he said.

He added that he rarely comments even during meetings of the PLP Candidates Committee, explaining that his role as chairman is not to influence selections but to support whoever ultimately emerges.

“My view is that whoever advances, the chairman of the party has to defend that person,” Mr Mitchell said, stressing that the process should be fair and conducted respectfully.

“People should be respectful, and whoever says that I said this or said that, they’re telling you something which is a total untruth,” he added. “I’ve encouraged everyone to compete fairly. I listen to everybody, and I have a role of providing advice to the leaders of the party, and that I do in camera. I don’t share that advice in public.”

Mr Mitchell said he wanted his position to be clearly understood “around the country, to friend and foe alike.”