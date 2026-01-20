Munroe faces challenge for party nomination in Freetown

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FREETOWN MP and Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe will face off with his challenger Ormanique Bowe today when they meet with the Progressive Liberal Party’s Candidates Committee as it finalises its remaining slate of candidates ahead of this year’s election.

Others scheduled for interviews include St Anne’s aspirant Keno Wong and former PLP Senator Robyn Lynes.

The move comes as the party ramps up preparations for the upcoming election and plans to ratify additional candidates later this week.

Yesterday, Mr Munroe expressed confidence in his renomination chances, saying his work speaks for itself.

His comments come as some Freetown residents have expressed frustration with his representation, accusing him of neglecting their concerns.

Yesterday, Mr Munroe highlighted his accomplishments both nationally and at the constituency level, citing his role in the House of Assembly and his work on the new Freetown Community Centre.

“So anytime I'm given a task, a job, I do my best to perform in it, because that is how you will be judged, ultimately,” he said, “Having been led by the Prime Minister Phillip Edward Davis KC professionally, I know how demanding he is. He gave me duties in writing, and I've used all of my skill and ability to carry them out.”

Ms Bowe, a longtime community advocate, has long expressed her intention to pursue the nomination. She lost to Mr Munroe in the last election cycle.

Yesterday, Mr Munroe said he does not take her challenge personally, noting that they are both members of the Progressive Liberal Party.

“I work with whoever I have to work with,” he added. “That's just the nature of the business. It is not something that you should get personal over. The constitution of this great party of ours, the Progressive Liberal Party, gave her the right after she had completed the aspirant course to seek a nomination, and that is what she is doing.”