Munroe: Officer in bribery video expected to face accountability

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe said yesterday he would be surprised if the police officer seen in a viral video allegedly soliciting a bribe from a tourist is still on active duty, suggesting the officer may have been reassigned while investigations continue.

Mr Munroe said the officer shown in the footage would have been a recent recruit to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, adding that the behaviour depicted does not align with the values of the force.

“I understand that they have investigated the matter, and they are going to be holding persons accountable, depending on the outcome of their investigations,” Mr Munroe said.

He said he could not confirm whether the officer remains deployed, but noted that officers under investigation are typically reassigned to the “mill house” — a building near the entrance of Police Headquarters — while matters are being reviewed.

The Tribune contacted Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles to confirm whether the officer had been reassigned, but was unsuccessful in its attempts.

“At the conclusion of their investigations, they will have to determine whether to levy criminal charges in the civilian courts or to proceed down the disciplinary route of the police force,” Mr Munroe said.

The more than three-minute video, which surfaced on TikTok last week, sparked widespread outrage, with many Bahamians condemning what they described as brazen misconduct caught on camera.

Although the exact date of the incident remains unclear, the footage shows several officers conducting a roadblock near St Matthew’s Anglican Church off Shirley Street, stopping multiple vehicles.

The video, posted by a tourist, alleges that officers attempted to solicit a bribe after stopping him while he was riding a rented scooter. The tourist said he was visiting The Bahamas from Miami on a cruise and had rented the scooter near the cruise port.

In the footage, an officer identified by badge number 4438 is heard suggesting that instead of issuing a traffic ticket, the matter could be “worked out,” while cautioning the tourist to move out of view of other officers. The exchange has been widely interpreted online as an attempt to solicit a bribe.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force has not publicly identified the officer or announced any disciplinary action, but investigations into the matter are ongoing.