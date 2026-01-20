Pintard: FNM’s candidate for Bimini and Berry islands already selected

FREE National Movement (FNM) leader Michael Pintard said the party has already decided a candidate for the newly created Bimini and Berry Islands seat and expects to inform the public sometime next week.

“I believe that has been largely concluded in terms of internal discussions but we are not going to preempt the process,” he said while appearing as guest on the Guardian Radio's Morning Blend yesterday.

Party insiders say Carlton Bowleg, who has already been ratified for North Andros and the Berry Islands, is the frontrunner for the seat.

Yesterday, Mr Bowleg underscored his ties to the area but told The Tribune he will be guided by God in deciding his next step.

“No matter where I’m at, whatever I’m called to do, I will answer the call,” Mr Bowleg said.

“I will do whatever it is I have to do for my people and that’s where its Bimini or North Andros,” he said. “I’m on board to make it work either which way. I just love doing what I do.”

Mr Pintard also revealed that party officials are expected to confirm the Pineridge candidate, adding that he is excited about the talent within the FNM.

Turning to Grand Bahama, Mr Pintard said an FNM-led administration would prioritise the sale of the Grand Lucayan and the revitalisation of the island’s tourism sector.

Mr Pintard accused the government of repeatedly shifting deadlines for Grand Bahama projects, saying funding amounts, sources and timelines for major projects have constantly changed without results.

“We're not getting answers save and accept to say that we are hearing that no $120 million had been transferred and that that statement was false,” he said.

Mr Pintard said Grand Bahama should be positioned as one of the most affordable destinations, arguing that revitalisation must include a facelift for Freeport and wider island improvements.

He said high electricity costs continue to weigh heavily on businesses and residents, describing them as a major obstacle to economic growth.

Mr Pintard added that successive governments should have prioritised bringing stakeholders together to chart a clear way forward.

“It is good that Bahamians are expressing an interest into purchasing shares or becoming major stakeholders in those groups, and I think that's an important move forward,” he added.



