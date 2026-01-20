Red-Line Athletics team turns in another credible performance

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

THE Red-Line Athletics, one of two teams from New Providence competing, turned in another credible performance at the Carl Lewis Invitational in Houston, Texas, over the weekend.

The team, competing in the meet for the fourth year with 19 athletes this year, finished with 10 personal best performances from the boys and nine from the girls.

"All in all, we were pleased with the showing from Red-Line Athletics," said Tito Moss, the president and head coach of the club. "We brought back three medals, including the girls’ 4 x 200m relay team of Syrmiah Crawley, Darvinique Dean, Alexis Roberts and Brianna Bootle, who placed third overall in 1:42.18.

"Again we had a very good showing and we were very pleased with the 19 athletes that we took up there and their performances at the Carl Lewis Invitational."

Individually, Dean, 18, paced the girls with a pair of appearances in the final of the girls’ 400m where she placed second in 56.17 for a lifetime best and she was sixth in the 200m in 24.81, but had a personal best of 24.69 in the preliminary rounds.

Bootle, 14, also ran her PR in both the 200m in 25.38 and 58.58 in the preliminaries of the 400m to advance to the final where she placed ninth in 59.65.

Yulianis Akompi in 1:01.33, Akompi also competed in the 800m, running 2:29.26 and Bailey Babbs, 12, did her PRs in the 60m in 8.27 and despite fumbling on the curve, did 26.43 in the 200m.

In the preliminaries of the 60m, Kellise Bain ran 8.66 and in the preliminaries of the 200m, Roberts, 17, ran 25.39; Crawley, 16, did 26.72; Jade Hudson, 17, did 28.47; Neveah Moncur, 15, did 28.67; Taylor Moss, 16, ran 29,.68 and Makyaha Johnson, 17, did 29.76.

Roberts also advanced to the final of the 400m, but didn't finish. She clocked 57.14 in the preliminary round.

Others who competed in the 400m preliminaries were Crawley in 59.59; Hudson in 1:06.44; Moss in 1:07.83; Johnson in 1:07.92 and Moncur in 1:09.66.

Arjay Roberts, 15, led the boys' team with a personal best of 53.53 seconds in the 400 metres and 2:05.96 in the 800m and Tahje Johnson, 17, posted his best of 55.47 in the 400m and 2:13.30 in the 800m. Noah Bingham ran 2:16.61 in the 800m and 5:33.53 in the 1,600m.

In the 60m, Aiden Curry, 16, clocked 7.34 in the 60m and Macnair Beneby, 14, did 7.37 for their PRs. Curry also ran 23.71 in the 200m and Shevano Nixon did 23.42. Nixon, 16, also ran 51.74 in the 400m, while Brandon Hanna, 16, did 56.81. Also in the 800m, Hanna ran 2:10.71.

Curry, Johnson, Roberts and Hanna teamed up in the 4 x 400m relay in 3:41.58.