Zion Carey wins MLK Jr Oratorical Contest

ON Majority Rule Day, a moment of national pride and reflection in The Bahamas, one student's voice stood out. Zion Carey, a Grade 12 student of St. Augustine's College, captured first place at the 4th Annual Alpha Phi Alpha Martin Luther King Jr Oratorical Contest, emerging victorious over seven other finalists. Ms Carey's win is historic. She is the third student from St Augustine's College to claim the title and the first female winner of the competition, marking a milestone for both the school and young women participating in academic contests. The Martin Luther King Jr Oratorical Contest is sponsored annually by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and is held around the Martin Luther King Jr holiday in the United States, which coincides with Majority Rule Day in The Bahamas. The contest encourages students to critically engage with the values championed by Dr King, including leadership, equality, justice, and service. Dr King was himself a member of Alpha Phi Alpha, making the competition a tribute to his legacy. This year's event attracted 21 contestants from schools across New Providence and the Family Islands. Following a preliminary round, eight finalists advanced to the final stage, delivering speeches before judges and an audience. Students from Nassau Christian Academy and Aquinas rounded out the top three, contributing to a strong and competitive showcase. Ms Carey's achievement reflects both her personal dedication and academic excellence, while underscoring the importance of platforms that empower young people to think critically, speak confidently, and lead with purpose. As the nation marked Majority Rule Day, her victory served as a reminder that the next generation is prepared to carry forward the principles of justice, equality, and unity.