Analysts still have ‘VJ’ near the top of the rookie ladder

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

VALDEZ “VJ” Edgecombe kept pushing through the midseason chatter and turned what some called a “rookie wall” into a reminder of why the 76ers invested a top three pick in him.

The 20-year-old guard has been a full-package contributor this season with scoring, creating and defending and his recent stretch shows the sort of steady impact that helps teams win even when a player’s shot isn’t falling every night.

Through the first half of the season, Edgecombe is averaging roughly 15.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while logging heavy minutes (around 36-37 per night). He has also produced an above-average steal rate (1.5 spg) and has been praised for his defensive instincts and transition scoring. Those counting boxes translate to real value for a Philadelphia team that has leaned on its young wings in stretches without full roster health.

Not every stretch has been smooth. Many flagged a dip in efficiency and a tougher five-game stretch where Edgecombe’s shooting percentage slid, and critics used the “rookie wall” label. Many debated whether minutes, usage and fatigue were factors. Still, team coverage and league trackers emphasize that the downturn has been a short-term blip rather than a structural failure.

NBA’s Kia Rookie Ladder and other rookie rankings have kept Edgecombe high among his peers, with recent updates placing him inside the Top 5 of the class as other freshmen continue to fight for position. Those rookie-ladder placements reflect both his box-score production and the eye test.

Edgecombe’s voice and his coach’s perspective speak to temperament and upside. Edgecombe has been candid about his mindset: “Philly, I’m proud to be one of you, now.” He has framed his role in team terms: “Whatever coach needs me to do, I’m gonna go do it.”

And when describing the grind that got him here, he said: “There was a time when I didn’t think any of this was possible…They will ALWAYS say, you can’t, you can’t, you can’t.”

Philadelphia’s head coach Nick Nurse has matched that confidence with concrete backing. Nurse has said plainly: “It’s not that surprising to me. I think he’s this good. I thought it right away.”

In discussing usage and team need, Nurse added: “It’s evident how much we need him. The minutes are going to be there. They are going to be at around 40. He’s got to carry the load. That’s what we ask him to do, and he’s figured it out.”

That combination of production and natural veteran-ship is what keeps the narrative positive even in games where the jumper hasn’t cooperated, Edgecombe has found ways to influence outcomes with late-game plays, defensive possessions, and transition buckets.

Analysts still have him near the top of the rookie ladder, and his early-season historic debut and subsequent consistency keep him in the conversation for end-of-year hardware and long-term team planning.

If the “rookie wall” label has some truth, it’s temporary and fixable. The 76ers sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 23-18 record.