Rhema earns Player of the Week again

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

RHEMA Collins added another hardware piece to her breakout season, earning Conference USA’s Player of the Week for the period ending January 18 - her second time receiving the honour this year.

The junior from Nassau averaged a double-double across a 2-0 road week, putting up 25.5 points and 13.0 rebounds while shooting 46 per cent from the floor in wins at New Mexico State and UTEP.

"I feel good about it but I couldn’t do it without my teammates or coaches," said Collins after her performances.

Collins opened the stretch in Las Cruces with a game-high 29 points on 8-of-12 shooting and 13-of-19 from the line, adding 10 rebounds, two blocks and two steals in an 83-74 victory over New Mexico State.

Three days later, at UTEP, she followed with 22 points, 14 from the free-throw line, and tied a career high with 16 rebounds, while recording three blocks and three steals in a 67-59 win that completed FIU’s first road trip sweep since 2023–24.

Those two performances pushed her season double-double total to nine, the most in CUSA.

"I wasn’t really focused on how to perform well, it was more about what I need to do in order to help my team get the win but my performance did what it was supposed to do and I always reflect on what I could’ve done better," she stated.

The Panthers entered the week 10-6 overall and 3-2 in Conference USA, and Collins leads the league in scoring (19.9 ppg), rebounds (10.7 rpg), and blocks (1.77 bpg) at the time of the award.

Her run of consistent production has given FIU an established inside-out scoring option and a defensive presence on the glass.

There’s growing local and mid-major buzz around Collins, especially after her 40-point explosion in December, but national WNBA mock-draft lists and scouting outlets have given her only limited attention so far.

The mainstream mock-draft conversations have focused on nationally ranked frontcourt prospects, and while some draft watchers note Collins’ size, efficiency and rebounding as NBA/ WNBA-relevant traits, she has not yet become a fixture in top-tier mock-draft boards.

That said, continued double-doubles against conference competition will only intensify evaluation.

"My expectations for the rest of the season is to take everything game by game and for us to compete for a championship," Collins pointed out.

Collins is 21 years old and listed at 6’2”. Her age and physical profile combined with improving perimeter touch and defensive timing make her an intriguing mid-major prospect for pro scouts tracking upside.

Collins reflected on big nights with modesty.

“I felt pretty good about it,” she said after the 40-point performance, later adding:

“I guess you could say I was in a groove,” and, about transferring to FIU, “I’m happy with the choice I made and comfortable with where I’m at.”

Her coach Jesyka Burks-Wiley emphasized team toughness after the New Mexico State game.

“I’m really proud of the resilience our kids showed tonight,” and after the UTEP win praised the group’s defence and depth.

“The defensive stand our kids took today was not only impressive but necessary when trying to secure a road win.”

If the production holds, Collins' profile will continue to rise beyond the conference level. The impact is already clear as she has become the focal point of FIU’s frontcourt and a consistent standard-setter during a season where every conference win matters.

"Always, but definitely want to get better at my ball-handling and outside shots," said Collins about some of the areas she needs to concentrate on.